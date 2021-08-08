Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / 96% DU students feel fees collection during lockdown unfair: AISA's survey
96% DU students feel fees collection during lockdown unfair: AISA's survey

96% DU students feel fees collection during lockdown unfair, reveals Left-backed AISA's survey
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The All India Students' Association survey also found that 14% students lost earning members in their families during the period.(Photo: iStock/For representational purposes only)

For 96% of 1,000 Delhi University students surveyed by Left-backed AISA in July, the fees collection during the Covid-induced lockdown by colleges was "unfair" while 97% demanded refund as they suffered financial distress.

The All India Students' Association survey also found that 14% students lost earning members in their families during the period.

Nearly 82% students said they faced difficulties in paying the fees for the past three semesters, while 87% also said the university should take responsibility to vaccinate the students.

The survey found that 77% agreed that the online mode cannot be a uniform method of education. 

On August 5, the Delhi University came out with a notification declaring the reopening of campus for science students but it was deferred.

"AISA believes that while campuses should be made available to the students, it must happen in a manner that ensures safety and accessibility for all," it said.

AISA demanded that the DU administration come up with a structured guideline for campus reopening and to include programmes to vaccinate all students on campus within 10 days of reopening, also ensuring medical assistance in cases of Covid.

It said there must be vaccination and care centres in all colleges.

"Colleges must ensure accommodation to all students returning, including space in vacant hostels and rent control. All fees collected in the past three semesters must be refunded," it said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh tweeted, "IMMEDIATELY RE-OPEN CAMPUS ACROSS DELHI. STOP EXCLUSION. START EDUCATION. #CampusKholo" she tweeted.

delhi university covid-19 fees lockdown misery
