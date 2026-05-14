...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Absence of minister affecting General Education Dept functioning: CPI(M) leader Sivankutty

Absence of minister affecting General Education Dept functioning: CPI(M) leader Sivankutty

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:05 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram, CPI leader V Sivankutty on Thursday said that lack of a cabinet, even after 10 days of declaration of the Kerala assembly poll results, has created a crisis in the general education department and affected its smooth functioning due to the lack of a minister to oversee it.

Absence of minister affecting General Education Dept functioning: CPI(M) leader Sivankutty

Sivankutty, the former General Education Minister of State, highlighted the lack of a minister to oversee the department in a Facebook post.

He said that now was the time when proper ministerial interventions were required in every activity of the department, especially regarding the declaration of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate results.

However, the absence of the minister has hindered the decision making process as lakhs of students and parents wait for the announcement of the results, he said.

Similarly, the activities to ensure the fitness of schools, as the academic year is about to begin, are also in disorder, he claimed in his post.

Sivankutty also said that ministerial level constant monitoring and coordination was also necessary to complete the printing and distribution of textbooks on time, but the absence of any interventions in this regard will have major consequences in the coming days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thiruvananthapuram
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / Absence of minister affecting General Education Dept functioning: CPI(M) leader Sivankutty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.