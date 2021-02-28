Agriculture varsity to witness sea change: Karnataka Deputy CM

The University of Agriculture would witness a sea change soon and its governance system through autonomy would be implemented, said Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

Speaking during an award presentation ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the administrative, academic and financial structures of the university would be changed on the lines of the Visvesvaraya Engineering College (UVC).

"The new system will be introduced to ensure higher transparency in the appointment for higher posts which will be free from political influences and nepotism," he said.

According to him, the government currently spends ₹30 crore annually to run an engineering college and ₹1,200 crore for an IIT.

The government intends to also develop the UVC at a cost of ₹150 crore annually, he added.