AICTE Academic Calendar 2021 released, check admission, counselling dates

All India Council for Technical Education has released AICTE Academic Calendar 2021. The academic calendar for sessions 2021-22 is available on the official site of AICTE on aicte-india.org. The Council will grant approval to technical institutions, standalone PGDM/PGCM institutions, and institutes offering ODL/ Online Courses latest by June 30, 2021.

As per the official calendar, the last date to grant affiliation by Universities to technical institutions is till July 15, 2021. The first round counselling will close down on August 31 and the classes of technical courses will commence on September 1, 2021. The first-year classes for technical courses will begin on September 15, 2021.

The commencement of classes for existing and new students in Standalone PGDM/PGCM institutes will be from July 1, 2021, and the last date for admission is by July 10. The last date for admission to courses for the first session is till September 1 and the second session is till February 1, 2022.

The classes may be started in online or offline or blended mode (online + offline) following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to the pandemic. The Council has directed all the approved institutions or Universities to follow the AICTE or UGC guidelines on examinations issued from time to time in view of the pandemic.

