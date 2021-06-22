AICTE Academic Calendar 2021 revised, check official notice here

All India Council for Technical Education has revised the AICTE Academic Calendar 2021. The revised academic calendar for sessions 2021-22 is available on the official site of AICTE on aicte-india.org. The Council will grant approval to technical institutions, standalone PGDM/ PGCM courses, and institutions offering ODL/ Online Course for this academic year by June 30, 2021.

The Council will grant affiliation by University or Board by July 15, 2021 and the last date for completion of first round of counselling/ admission for allotment of seats is till August 31, 2021.

As per the revised calendar, the last date for commencement of classes for existing students of technical courses is till September 1, 2021 and the last date for commencement of classes for first-year students of technical courses is till September 15, 2021.

The classes in online or offline mode or blended mode may be started by following the prescribed protocols or guidelines related to the pandemic. AICTE has directed all the approved institutions or universities to follow AICTE/ UGC guidelines on examinations that are issued from time to time due to the pandemic. Candidates or institutes can check for more related details through the official site of AICTE.

