AICTE, DRDO launch M.Tech in Defence Technology

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has launched M.Tech. Program in Defence Technology on July 8. Institute of Defence Scientists & Technologists (IDST) will provide support to AICTE affiliated Institutes/Universities, IITs, NITs and private engineering institutes to conduct this program in online and offline format.

Congratulating both the institutes for this new program, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "the program will help in achieving ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The program will have six specialized streams - Combat Technology, Aero Technology, Naval Technology, Communication Systems & Sensors, Directed Energy Technology and High Energy Materials Technology.

The students will also be provided opportunities to conduct their main thesis work in DRDO laboratories, Defence PSUs and Industries.

In his address, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO congratulated DRDO, AICTE and industries for evolving the PG program. He expressed hope that such a specialised program will enable the creation of a large pool of talented workforce for defence sector. He called upon the industry leaders to extend their support for this program and offer opportunities to the students.

Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, expressed happiness over the launch of the program and said it will not only generate skilled manpower pool in defence technology, but will also create spin-off benefits in terms of new defence startups and entrepreneurs. He emphasized that research should be connected with day-to-day life as it is fundamental for human psyche.