Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Live: PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Samagam’ today, talk about NEP 2020

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, PM Modi Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 29 will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. The ‘Samagam’ coincides with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020.

The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address at the event and also release the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools under this scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Prime Minister will also release education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages.

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is being organised on July 29 and 30, 2023. The inaugural event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on July 29. Follow the blog for latest updates on the event.