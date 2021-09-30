Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / AKTU Exams 2021: Important notice released for even semester exams
news

AKTU Exams 2021: Important notice released for even semester exams

AKTU Exams 2021 important notice for even semester exams released. Check notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:10 PM IST
AKTU Exams 2021: Important notice released for even semester exams

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has released an important notice regarding AKTU Exams 2021. The notice has been released for even semester exams of carryover and leftover exams for both graduation and masters. 

As per the notice released by the varsity, the leftover and carry over exams will be conducted in the month of October. Those LOE allowed candidates who appeared for the examination but were unable to write more than 25 questions due to technical issues can appear for the exam without filling up a new exam form. 

Along with this, those candidates who have filled up the application form to appear for the exam but were unable to appear for the exam due to various reasons can appear for the exam this time. Also, those candidates who were detained from the examination can again appear for the examination. To appear for the exam, candidates will have to send a written application to coeofficeaktu@aktu.ac.in. 

The varsity has also opened the registration process for those candidates who were unable to appear for the exam before July 20, 2021. Such candidates can fill up the exam form and appear for the examination this time. The examination was conducted from July 20 to September 10, 2021.  

Topics
aktu university examination education
