AKTU's term end exams to begin from Dec 28

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Vice-Chancellor professor Vineet Kansal reviewed preparations for the term end examinations to be held from December 28.

During the review meeting, instructions were given to conduct the examinations in a systematic manner. About 1,10,000 students will participate in these examinations at 122 examination centers set up across the state.

“The examination center coordinators were ordered to pay special attention to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience at the examination centre, said Asheesh Misra, media in-charge, AKTU, Lucknow.

The superintendents of the examination centers and the directors of the respective institutions said that all the preparations related to the examination have been completed. “The center superintendents assured that the students will not face any inconvenience at the examination center,” Misra said.

Controller of examinations professor Anurag Tripathi said that adherence to the Covid-19 protocol will be ensured at all examination centers. For this, the affiliated institutions have been directed to ensure thermal checking, sanitisation, masks etc.

Exam center coordinators said that elaborate arrangements have been made at the center to ensure complete adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

