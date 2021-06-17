Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Allahabad HC:Teachers appointed before April 2005 entitled to old pension scheme
news

Allahabad HC:Teachers appointed before April 2005 entitled to old pension scheme

In a relief to teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, the Allahabad High Court ordered on Wednesday that those appointed prior to April 1 in 2005 were entitled to benefit under the old pension scheme.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:13 AM IST
The Allahabad high court. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a relief to teaching and non-teaching staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, the Allahabad High Court ordered on Wednesday that those appointed prior to April 1 in 2005 were entitled to benefit under the old pension scheme.

The UP Senior Basic Siksha Sangh and several other individual teachers and non-teaching staffers moved the court challenging an order issued by a special secretary of the state government on March 28, 2005 whereby it implemented the new pension scheme in the Basic Education Department from April 1, 2005.

The petitioners were denied benefit of the old pension scheme on the ground that their institutions were allowed grant-in-aid in 2006, i.e. after the cut-off date of April 1, 2005.

Justice Irshad Ali of the Lucknow bench of the high court directed the state government and the Basic Education Department to cover the petitioners under the old pension scheme and pay pension to the retired teaching and non-teaching staffers accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allahabad high court up teachers recruitment education
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP