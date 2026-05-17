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Amid concerns, Ministry of Education says On-Screen Marking foolproof, international norm

Amid concerns, Ministry of Education says On-Screen Marking foolproof, international norm

Published on: May 17, 2026 02:13 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Ministry of Education on Sunday dismissed concerns about On-Screen Marking affecting students' scores in CBSE class 12 exams and announced that the revaluation and answer sheet verification charges have been reduced to 100 each.

Amid concerns, Ministry of Education says On-Screen Marking foolproof, international norm

According to officials, the decision has been taken to ease the anxiety of students. They, however, maintained that the OSM is foolproof and a norm followed internationally to conduct transparent evaluation.

At a press conference, School Education Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar said, "98 lakh sheets scanned were for class 12, three levels of security were followed during the process. It was found that despite repeated scanning, there were still some legibility issues because the ink used in some answer sheets was of a very light colour. Even after scanning, those scripts could not be made fully legible."

"In such cases, the examiners were instructed to evaluate the scripts manually and award marks accordingly. More than 13,000 such answer sheets were separately identified and manually checked. After manual evaluation, the marks obtained were entered into the system.

"We have decided that if during re-evaluation, a student's marks increase, then the amount paid for re-evaluation will be refunded to the student," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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