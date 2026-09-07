Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), Himachal Pradesh, on behalf of the Department of Medical Education and Research, has invited online applications for admission to four-year allied and healthcare programmes at Allied and Healthcare College, Hamirpur, for the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Sunday.

AMRU invites applications for 210 allied, healthcare programme seats

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Candidates can submit applications online till September 13 at 11:55 pm. A correction window will remain open on September 14, they said.

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Admission will be through a Combined Entrance Test, the date for which will be notified separately by the university.

The application fee is ₹2,200 for General, OBC and their sub-categories; ₹1,400 for SC, ST, EWS and IRDP candidates; and nil for PwD candidates.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 210 tentative seats are available -- 60 each in B.AOTT (Bachelor of Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology), B.MRIT (Bachelor of Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology) and B.MLS (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science), and 30 in B.DTT (Bachelor of Dialysis Therapy Technology). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 210 tentative seats are available -- 60 each in B.AOTT (Bachelor of Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology), B.MRIT (Bachelor of Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology) and B.MLS (Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science), and 30 in B.DTT (Bachelor of Dialysis Therapy Technology). {{/usCountry}}

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Of these, 42 seats are earmarked for in-service candidates, 105 for subsidised and 63 for non-subsidised categories.

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Candidates have also been advised to select one examination centre from Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra while applying. Detailed centre addresses will be notified along with the admit cards.