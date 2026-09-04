NIEPA awards 84 district and block level education officers for innovations and good practices
A total of 84 district and block level education officers were awarded for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration for 2023–24 and 2024–25.
The National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, NIEPA awarded 84 district and block level education officers for developing innovative practices to address challenges in school education. The 84 educators belonging from 22 states and UT were awarded for Innovations and Good Practices in Educational Administration for 2023–24 and 2024–25.
Padma Shri Prof. J. S. Rajput, Former Director, NCERT, was the Chief Guest and presented the awards and certificates. The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor, NIEPA, and attended by Prof. Vineeta Sirohi, Programme Director and Head, Department of Educational Administration, NIEPA; Surya Narayan Mishra, Registrar, NIEPA; and other education experts and officials.
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As per a press statement issued by NIEPA, the conference brought together education officers from across the country to present locally developed solutions in foundational learning, student attendance, technology-enabled education, teacher capacity building, school infrastructure, inclusion, community participation and school quality. The initiatives demonstrated how effective use of existing resources and community participation can improve educational outcomes.
Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Prof. J. S. Rajput, Former Director, NCERT, said “Education must go beyond imparting knowledge; it must develop competence, character and the ability to apply learning for the welfare of society. As technology and Artificial Intelligence transform education, educators must remain adaptable, innovative and willing to learn. Academic leadership must be rooted in knowledge, empathy, humility and continuous learning.”
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The awards also recognised initiatives focused on attendance and inclusion. Nimishaben V. Chauhan, Assistant Administrative Officer, Ahmedabad District, received recognition for the School Student Attendance Enrichment Program, which recorded a 15–20% increase in average student presence. M. Manoj Kumar, Block Project Coordinator, Nillambur Block, Malappuram District, Kerala, was recognised for promoting equity and managing diversity in school education, with a focus on socially and educationally disadvantaged children, including children with disabilities.
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