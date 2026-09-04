NTA's High Powered Task Force seeks public suggestion on exam reforms to build student-centric system
HPTF has invited constructive suggestions, recommendations from students, parents, teachers to drive meaningful reforms in our examination processes.
The National Testing Agency, NTA's High Powered Task Force, HPTF has asked for public suggestions and recommendations on exam reforms to strengthen the integrity and future of public exams.
The Agency's HPTF has invited constructive suggestions and recommendations from students, parents, teachers, and citizens to drive meaningful reforms in our examination processes.
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The tweet shared by NTA reads, "The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) invites constructive suggestions and recommendations from students, parents, teachers, and citizens to drive meaningful reforms in our examination processes. Your insights are vital in building a robust, transparent, and student-centric assessment ecosystem across the nation."
The suggestions can be shared through official channels. Willing people can send their suggestions via email to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in. The whatsapp number to send suggestions is 91 7827042830. Candidates can scan the OR code and send the suggestions on whatsapp as well. Apart from this, the toll free helpline number is 1800-180-4747.
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The last date to submit the suggestions is till September 13, 2026.
Meanwhile, the Agency has issued an advisory to candidates, urging them to provide complete identifying details while raising grievances to ensure their concerns are addressed quickly. As part of the advisory, NTA has asked the candidates to send grievances from their registered email ID, which was used while submitting the application form. Candidates should also mention their Application Number in the subject line and clearly specify the name of the examination concerned.
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The Agency has also asked the candidates to descrive the issue briefly and attach supporting screenshots/ documents, if any. They have also said that the complaints should be sent only to the dedicated helpdesk email address of the concerned examination, as provided in the respective examination's information bulletin and official website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More