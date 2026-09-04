The National Testing Agency, NTA's High Powered Task Force, HPTF has asked for public suggestions and recommendations on exam reforms to strengthen the integrity and future of public exams. NTA's High Powered Task Force seeks public suggestion on exam reforms to build student-centric system

The Agency's HPTF has invited constructive suggestions and recommendations from students, parents, teachers, and citizens to drive meaningful reforms in our examination processes.

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The tweet shared by NTA reads, "The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) invites constructive suggestions and recommendations from students, parents, teachers, and citizens to drive meaningful reforms in our examination processes. Your insights are vital in building a robust, transparent, and student-centric assessment ecosystem across the nation."

The suggestions can be shared through official channels. Willing people can send their suggestions via email to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in. The whatsapp number to send suggestions is 91 7827042830. Candidates can scan the OR code and send the suggestions on whatsapp as well. Apart from this, the toll free helpline number is 1800-180-4747.

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The last date to submit the suggestions is till September 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Agency has issued an advisory to candidates, urging them to provide complete identifying details while raising grievances to ensure their concerns are addressed quickly. As part of the advisory, NTA has asked the candidates to send grievances from their registered email ID, which was used while submitting the application form. Candidates should also mention their Application Number in the subject line and clearly specify the name of the examination concerned.

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The Agency has also asked the candidates to descrive the issue briefly and attach supporting screenshots/ documents, if any. They have also said that the complaints should be sent only to the dedicated helpdesk email address of the concerned examination, as provided in the respective examination's information bulletin and official website.