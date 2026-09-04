NTA issues grievance advisory: Application number, registered email mandatory
As part of the advisory, NTA has asked the candidates to send grievances from their registered email ID, which was used while submitting the application form.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued an advisory to candidates, urging them to provide complete identifying details while raising grievances to ensure their concerns are addressed quickly.
According to a tweet shared by the Agency, it has said that NTA receives a large number of grievances every day through email and social media. However, many complaints do not include basic details required to identify the candidate, making it difficult for officials to trace individual applications among lakhs of applicants and respond promptly.
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As part of the advisory, NTA has asked the candidates to send grievances from their registered email ID, which was used while submitting the application form. Candidates should also mention their Application Number in the subject line and clearly specify the name of the examination concerned.
The Agency has further asked the candidates to descrive the issue briefly and attach supporting screenshots/ documents, if any. They have also said that the complaints should be sent only to the dedicated helpdesk email address of the concerned examination, as provided in the respective examination's information bulletin and official website.
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Earlier in June before the conduct of the NEET UG re-test on June 21, the Agency had launched live portal to stpo paper leak rumours. The public grievance portal was lainched for aspirants and stakeholders to report suspicious activities, including fake websites, fraudulent claims of question paper leaks, and individuals impersonating NTA officials.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More