Anna University UG/PG Exams 2021: Important instructions for candidates released

Anna University has released UG/PG exams timetable for all courses. The exam timetable has been released for November-December 2021 exams for various locations including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, and Tirunelveli. The varsity has also released important instructions for candidates who will appear for the examination.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the mode of examination is take home and the duration of the exam is 3 hours only. The pattern of f question paper will be the same as the one that was followed before the COVID-19 pandemic (offline, pen & paper examination).

Students who will appear for the examination will have to keep a Laptop/Desktop/Mobile phone/Tablet with an internet facility ready to download the question paper (before examination) and upload the scanned pdf version copy of the answer script after the examination.

The hall ticket will be available from the official web portal of the office of the Controller of Examinations. Candidates will have to appear for the examinations from their place of stay and they will have to dispatch their answer scripts by Speed-Post/ Registered-Post/ Courier Service to their respective institutions.

The appearing candidates should satisfy themselves that they have received the correct question paper before commencing to answer. Students should verify the Subject Code, Subject Name and Regulations given in the question paper. Answers must be written legibly in blue/black ink or ball point pen. In case candidates write wrong register number or subject code in the answer book, the answer book will be rejected.