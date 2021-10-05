Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Armed Forces Preparatory School to start in Delhi from next year
Armed Forces Preparatory School to start in Delhi from next year

Published on Oct 05, 2021 10:55 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Delhi Government is set to start Armed Forces Preparatory Schools in Delhi, informed the Director of Directorate of Education, Udit Prakash on Monday.

Prakash along with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Colonel Rajesh Gupta was present in the fourth session of the Motivational Speaker series organised at Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) Shakti Nagar.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "it's a proud moment for Delhi government schools as one of their own is serving the nation and we want that every child of ours should have the spirit of Desh bhakti so that their every step is for the progress of the country."

He welcomed the decision of allowing girls to undertake NDA exams from this year itself and said that he is hopeful that many girls from Delhi government schools would take this opportunity.

On this occasion, Colonel Rajesh Gupta shared his passion for the army which developed since school days and said, ''I loved the army uniform and did not want to do a desk job. Both these dreams of mine were fulfilled by joining the Indian Army."

He also gave tips for the NDA exam and SSB interview and informed the children about other opportunities to join the army like Technical Entry Scheme, Short Service Scheme.

Director Education Udit Prakash said that through this program, the effort of the Delhi government is to instil confidence in the children by dispelling the myths of NDA and UPSC preparation.

"The purpose of starting the Armed Forces Preparatory School in Delhi is to prepare the children for the NDA exam and their physical fitness, personality development and mental development will also be taken care of. Also, for the first time this year, an army recruitment rally will be organized in Delhi, in Bawana Stadium," said Prakash.

The interactive session was attended by children from 75 schools and 13,000 other children through YouTube Live.

