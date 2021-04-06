Home / Education / News / Army chief visits Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington
Army chief visits Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army'.
ANI | , Wellington
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane.(PTI)

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington on April 5-6.

He delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army'.

Gen Naravane was briefed on changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a center of excellence for professional military education.

Topics
manoj mukund naravane defence services staff college
