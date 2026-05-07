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Arunachal CM Khandu seeks CUET centres within state

Arunachal CM Khandu seeks CUET centres within state

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure that adequate examination centres for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 are set up within the state or at accessible locations nearby to spare students from hardship caused by allotment of centres outside the state.

Arunachal CM Khandu seeks CUET centres within state

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khandu expressed serious concern over reports that a large number of students from the state had been allotted examination centres in faraway locations, causing inconvenience and financial burden to candidates and their families.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's difficult terrain, poor connectivity and underdeveloped transport infrastructure, the chief minister said long-distance travel for national-level examinations poses major challenges for students and can adversely affect their mental and physical well-being as well as examination performance.

Khandu appealed to the minister for reconsideration of the allocation process and sought compassionate and pragmatic intervention in the larger interest of students from the frontier state.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to supporting national examinations, he informed the Centre that NEET was recently conducted smoothly at multiple locations across Arunachal Pradesh.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
arunachal pradesh itanagar pema khandu
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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