As JNU reopens in phases from Monday, research scholars demand library be opened

As Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) gears up phased reopening from Monday, many research students have demanded that the administration resume library facilities.

The campus will reopen for PhD research scholars, PhD (PWD) and 9B students specifically for those who are to submit their papers by December 31 this year.

These students are only allowed inside the campus and are required to produce negative RTPCR report done within 72 hours, however for the rest the online classes to continue like earlier during the pandemic period.

Pankaj Mishra, MPhil final year student of social medicine and community health said: "This is definitely a positive step from JNU administration but campus could have been open earlier with standard procedure. When everything is open from the metro to the theatres, University researchers also would have followed the standard protocols. Moreover staying in a hostel is definitely an issue for us. Lastly, a PhD student who needs to submit the thesis has to have an access to the library but it is closed, what shall we do?"

Several requests, letters and protests failed to get a nod from the administration to open the library, Mishra stated.

Sarita, a third-year PhD student pursuing her research in Hindi Literature said, "things which are happening now should have started earlier. Being a researcher I have a question that if things are open outside the JNU premises why did it take time here despite our demand to open up the library? My PhD subject is such that requires field visit, going to library, archives, I could not do it. How can I write my thesis?"

The BR Ambedkar library will be open with 50 per cent seating capacity but the school and centre level library will remain closed. However, the online classes will continue.

A statement was issued by the university authority on Saturday evening stating that University will reopen from September 6 onward with specific students.

JNU would reopen on September 6 with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols by the Central government. The university would reopen in a phased manner.