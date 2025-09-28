Tezpur, Alleging grave financial irregularities, the teachers' association of Tezpur University in Assam demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh. Assam: Alleging irregularities, Tezpur University teachers' association seeks VC's removal

In a statement, the Tezpur University Teachers' Association said it has submitted a detailed memorandum in this regard to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the chancellor of the varsity, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TUTA also condemned the VC for purportedly making disrespectful remarks against singer Zubeen Garg following his death.

Maintaining that the allegations of financial irregularities under Singh is the most pressing concern for the varsity, it said those include "questionable practices in procurement of materials, awarding of contracts, disposal of scrap, and construction funded by Higher Education Financing Agency with multiple instances of poor-quality infrastructure such as newly built hostels already showing cracks, seepage, and malfunctioning amenities".

It alleged, "Transparency and accountability are lacking in contract management, with repeated awards to the same vendors and undue pressure on faculty and wardens to certify work without access to proper documentation."

It accused the Finance Office of delaying fund disbursement and unprofessional conduct toward faculty, creating a hostile environment and obstructing research and departmental activities.

"Other serious problems included the deliberate removal of the Pro-Vice Chancellor position, irregular and ad hoc appointments to administrative positions, arbitrary suspension of administrative staff and vacancies in critical posts like Registrar," the statement said.

TUTA also claimed that the VC is accused of creating unauthorised posts and granting excessive perks.

"Additionally, shortages of teaching and administrative staff have weakened academic standards, forcing research scholars into teaching roles and slowing institutional processes," it alleged, demanding the removal of the VC and a thorough inquiry.

The varsity's Public Relations Officer Samaresh Barman resigned from the post last week, alleging that the VC was functioning in an "autocratic style" which is leading to the downgrading of the institute's overall ranking.

A confrontation also happened between students and the VC over his comments about Garg.

The Sonitpur district administration later ordered a magisterial probe over the incident.

The VC could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts. No one at the varsity was available to make a statement on the allegations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.