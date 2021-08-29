Assam CM flags fake tweet claiming schools won't reopen in September

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to take action after a fake announcement surfaced on social media, which stated that schools in the state, which were set to reopen next month would remain shut till November.

"A fake announcement, purportedly issued from my Twitter account, about non-opening of schools is being circulated on WhatsApp. This is a fake message and should not be given heed to. Assam Police, please file an FIR," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Sarma also attached the clipping of the fake message that read, "This is an important announcement that schools are not going to open from September. It is postponed to November as COVID cases in the state are not yet controlled, further details will be announced."

Assam government announced that colleges and universities in the state will reopen for offline classes from the first week of September. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on August 26.