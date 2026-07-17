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Bihar CM launches live classes for schools, free online JEE-NEET coaching

The chief minister inaugurated the 'Bihar School Live Classes' programme at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Shastri Nagar in Patna.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 10:35 am IST
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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday launched the 'Bihar School Live Classes' initiative and a free online coaching programme for JEE and NEET aspirants.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

The chief minister inaugurated the 'Bihar School Live Classes' programme at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Shastri Nagar in Patna.

Under the initiative, schools will be connected through video conferencing to a central teaching hub, enabling students to attend live classes delivered by subject experts, officials said.

Delhi to be developed into education hub: CM Gupta

Choudhary also launched the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) free online coaching programme for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to engineering colleges, and the medical entrance test NEET.

The programme has initially been introduced in 10 selected model schools in Patna.

He also inaugurated two smart classrooms.

Under the partnerships, government school students will receive free access to quality educational resources and modern technology.

The collaborations will focus on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and STEM education, the statement said.

 
neet jee. bihar
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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