Bihar CM launches live classes for schools, free online JEE-NEET coaching

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday launched the 'Bihar School Live Classes' initiative and a free online coaching programme for JEE and NEET aspirants.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister inaugurated the 'Bihar School Live Classes' programme at Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Shastri Nagar in Patna.

Under the initiative, schools will be connected through video conferencing to a central teaching hub, enabling students to attend live classes delivered by subject experts, officials said.

Delhi to be developed into education hub: CM Gupta

Choudhary also launched the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) free online coaching programme for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to engineering colleges, and the medical entrance test NEET.

The programme has initially been introduced in 10 selected model schools in Patna.

He also inaugurated two smart classrooms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Choudhary interacted with students, reviewed the academic arrangements and urged them to study diligently and strive for excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Choudhary interacted with students, reviewed the academic arrangements and urged them to study diligently and strive for excellence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of sports alongside academics for the holistic development of children, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of sports alongside academics for the holistic development of children, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To promote innovation and improve the quality of education, the state education department signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with seven non-governmental organisations in the presence of the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To promote innovation and improve the quality of education, the state education department signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with seven non-governmental organisations in the presence of the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Under the partnerships, government school students will receive free access to quality educational resources and modern technology.

The collaborations will focus on areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and STEM education, the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON