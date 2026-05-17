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Bihar edu dept asks schools to adhere to NCERT's school bag weight guidelines

Bihar edu dept asks schools to adhere to NCERT's school bag weight guidelines

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:43 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, The Bihar Education Department has asked all private and government-aided schools to adhere to the NCERT's guidelines to ensure that the gross weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight.

Bihar edu dept asks schools to adhere to NCERT's school bag weight guidelines

The department has also directed schools to ensure that weighing scales are installed on campus to regularly check the weight of bags.

Any private schools found to be in violation will face action, officials said.

Speaking to PTI on Sunday, Bihar Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari said, "All private and government-aided schools in the state will have to follow the NCERT School Bag Policy, 2020 and ensure that the weight of a school bag does not exceed 10 per cent of the child's body weight. The move is aimed at reducing the physical burden on students."

The weight of the bag needs to be monitored on a regular basis in the school, the minister said.

He said the institutions must design suitable timetables to prevent students from carrying unnecessary materials to school.

As per NCERT guidelines, checking the weight of school bags needs to be made a regular practice in the institutions by keeping a weighing machine functional on the premises.

"For classes 1-5, teachers must take the responsibility of randomly checking the weight of school bags every three months on a day selected for the whole class. Information about heavy bags needs to be communicated to the parents of the child, and the bag needs to be monitored for a week or two to ensure that the child starts carrying a lighter bag," according to the guidelines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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