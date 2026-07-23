The Bihar government plans to appoint 1 lakh school teachers over the next five years. The state government will recruit around 20000 teachers every year between 2026 and 2030. This step will be taken to address the shortfall in primary-to-higher-secondary schools.

Bihar to recruit 1 lakh school teachers by 2030, BPSC TRE 4 notification expected soon

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The state government in this regard has decided to conduct another round of recruitment of teachers in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools under TRE (Teacher Recruitment Examination) -4.

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When will BPSC TRE 4 recruitment drive begin?

State Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has informed the state assembly that the government would send a requisition this month to the Bihar Public Service Commission for another round of teacher recruitment. He said, "The state government has made an assessment of the shortage of teachers subject-wise and school-wise in different districts. A requisition for the recruitment of teachers will be sent to BPSC this month."

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ETV Bharat report, Mithilesh Tiwari said that the assessment of the requirement of teachers for schools is being done as a part of their ongoing transfer process. Once it is complete, we will send the recruitment requisition for TRE -IV to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the last week of July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ETV Bharat report, Mithilesh Tiwari said that the assessment of the requirement of teachers for schools is being done as a part of their ongoing transfer process. Once it is complete, we will send the recruitment requisition for TRE -IV to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in the last week of July. {{/usCountry}}

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While speaking about the teacher transfer policy, the Minister said that the government had sought information on the subject-wise availability of teachers in each school, and that postings would be made based on the student-teacher ratio. “The posting of teachers in a proportionate manner would remove all shortcomings in the posting and transfer policy,” he said.

Land to government schools

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Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhury has decided to provide land to government schools in the state that lack permanent buildings. The land will be provided for their own premises within six months. While responding to JD(U) MLA Manjeet Kumar Singh, Mithilesh Tiwari said that 2,276 primary schools and 792 higher secondary schools in the state lack their own buildings, but the government is working towards addressing the issue.

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About BPSC TRE

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) is the state's flagship recruitment drive for appointing teachers in government schools. Conducted by the BPSC on the requisition of the state government, the examination is held to fill vacancies in primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools across Bihar.

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As per the exam calendar issued by BPSC, the School Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4) will be held from September 22 to September 27, 2026 and the result will be announced in November 2026.