BIMTECH achieves 100% placement in 2023, 23.43 lakh highest package offered

Birla Institute of Management Technology, BIMTECH has recently concluded the placement program for year 2023. The Institute has achieved 100 percent placement record this year with highest package offered of ₹23.43 lakh per annum. It has also achieved significant 20 per cent increase in average salaries this year compared to the previous batches.

The placement this year was for four regular courses- PGDM, PGDM International Business, PGDM Retail Management and PGDM Insurance Business Management.

As per the press release, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Consulting proved to be the leading two recruitment sectors with 36 per cent and 24 per cent of total job offers coming from these sectors, respectively.

Around 60-70 per cent students were hired in the BFSI, Information Technology (IT) and Consulting sectors combined. This was followed by manufacturing, FMCG/CD, and retail sectors, which contributed to approximately 20-25 per cent of the offers. There is been a spike in recruition by Fintech/Insurtech, and IT startups, namely Digit, Zopper, and Darwin Box, read the press release.

The Institute has witnessed changes in campus placement this year. From traditional selection method of Group Discussion (GD) to a hybrid hiring process, both online and offline tools were used to evaluate students for different competencies.

In the coming year, BIMTECH ensures round-the-year engagement with regular and potential recruiters through various in-classroom and off-classroom sessions.

