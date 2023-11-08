BITS Pilani and Airlinq join hands to pioneer 5G and IoT innovation in India

BITS Pilani and Airlinq announced a collaboration to lead the charge in 5G and IoT innovation.

According to a press release by BITS Pilani, Airlinq is a US-based global technology company specialising in telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. To drive innovation at the forefront and propel India into the future of 5G technology stands as the aim of the partnership.

The collaboration according to the official release is a part of the recently launched ‘5G Use Case Labs' at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

"This collaboration with Airlinq is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge innovation and academic-industry partnerships. Our mission at BITS is to empower our students and faculty to shape the future, and this collaboration allows us to do just that. Together, we aim to not only advance our understanding of these transformative technologies but also to provide invaluable real-world experiences for our students. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and fostering the next generation of tech leaders," said Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

The media release stated that Airlinq will collaborate with BITS Pilani to design and deliver use cases in areas such as urban traffic safety, leveraging low-latency V2V and V2X communications to enhance the experience for drivers, pedestrians, emergency responders, and others that share roadways.

“We are committed to unlocking the boundless potential of disruptive and new age technology. We are excited about our partnership with BITS Pilani, an institute known for its research and innovation, and look forward to pioneering advanced 5G technology solutions that will revolutionize industries and redefine the way our increasingly interconnected world collaborates and communicates to improve lives," said Ankit Taparia, VP, Airlinq, also an alumni of BITS Pilani.