BPSC CCE final results: VC lauds 4 AMU coaching students who cleared exam

Aligarh Muslim University coaching academy’s four students have qualified BPSC 64th combined competitive examination. The four students enrolled in Residential Coaching Academy (AMU) have cracked the final examination and have been appointed at various departments in the state. Vice-Chancellor of AMU, Prof. Tariq Mansoor has congratulated the students.

The four students- Mohammad Jafar have been selected for the post of Assistant Director, Social Welfare Department; MD Ataul Haque has been selected as Block Panchyat Raj Officer and Sadaf Alam and Satendra Kumar as Revenue Officers.

The varsity has shared the details on their official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Four students of Residential Coaching Academy(AMU) have qualified Bihar Public Service Commission exam #VC @ProfTariqManso1 Congratulated the students & said that well-deserved success has come due to their sheer hard work &guidance of faculty members.”

VC of AMU has said that the well-deserved success and impressive achievement of these students have come due to their sheer hard work and the guidance of faculty members. He has also hoped that there will be more improvements in the RCA results in the years to come.

RCA has been delivering some quality students for years now. According to the Director of RCA, the students have qualified UPSC Civil Services, State PSCs, SSC CGL, Judicial Services, and Combined State Engineering Services exams in the pandemic.