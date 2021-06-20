BSEB D.El.Ed Registration 2020-2022 begins on June 22

BSE D.El.Ed Registration: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has notified the date for the registration process for D.El.Ed (Face-to-Face) 2020-2022 session. The Bihar Board has directed state D.El.Ed training Centres to begin the registration process from June 22. The last date for the online registration process is July 5.

In a notification issued by BSEB on June 18, its Chairperson Anand Kishor informed that the Principals of D.El.Ed training institutes can start the online registration process of students enrolled in their institutes for academic session 2020-22 from June 22.

Before the registration process, the principals of these institutes can download the registration form from Bihar Board website at http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/ from June 21 and make it available to the students.

The application form filled by the candidates will be verified and then their registration will be done and fee will be paid. The registration fee is ₹400 and the last date to pay it is July 7.

BSEB will issue the dummy registration card on the basis of the online registration form. These dummy registration cards will be available on the website of BSEB http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/ from July 6. Any correction can be made in the dummy registration card between July 7 and 9.

For any query regarding difficulties in the registration process or fee deposition, candidates may contact BSEB on helpline numbers 0612-2232074, 2232257, 2232239.