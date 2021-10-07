Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / BSEB Simultala Entrance Exam 2021: Registration for Class 6 reopens
BSEB Simultala Entrance Exam 2021: Registration for Class 6 reopens

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board has again started the registration process for BSEB Simultala Entrance Exam 2021 for Class 6 admissions. Candidates who want to take admission in Class 6 can apply for the examination through the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

The last date to apply for the entrance examination is till October 17, 2021. To apply for the same candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

BSEB Simultala Entrance Exam 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Register yourself or login to the account by using the login credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted in two phases- Prelims and Main exam. The prelims exam will carry 150 marks and the main exam will carry 300 marks. The time duration of prelims exam is 2 hours 30 minutes and main exam is also 2 hours 30 minutes. The examination will be conducted at the designated center in the district headquarters. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB. 

