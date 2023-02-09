Business & Employment Bureau celebrates golden jubilee at Jamia Hamdard

Business and Employment Bureau, BEB celebrated its Golden Jubilee at Jamia Hamdard on Wednesday, February 8.

The ceremony was celebrated in presence of H.E. Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Kerala, Hammad Ahmed, President of BEB & Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Prof.(Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard and Sajid Ahmed, General Secretary of BEB, as per a official press release issued by Business and Employment Bureau.

Established in the year 1972 by Hakeem Abdul Hameed Saheb, Business and Employment Bureau works as a NGO which provides education, Skill Training and opportunities to individuals seeking to improve their lives. The NGO has also collaborated with various government agencies to provide job-oriented skills and business opportunities to those in need.

According to the press statement, Prof. (Dr.) M. Afshar Alam, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, praised BEB's work to help marginalized communities. He further stated that "Jamia Hamdard and BEB will work hand in hand for the betterment of society."

While speaking at the event, Executive Secretary of BEB, Shaukat Mufti announced that on February 25, 2023, BEB will organize a Mega Job Fair with the participation of over 100 companies, providing job opportunities to the underprivileged.

