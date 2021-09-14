Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Candidate among 8 held by Jaipur Police for cheating in NEET exam

The police have arrested a candidate who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations for Sunday for cheating, officials said on Monday.
PTI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Seven others who helped her cheat have also been arrested, they said.

The NEET exams were held on Sunday.

The police arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in-charge of exam centre's administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle and four others were also nabbed in connection with the case, DCP Richa Tomar said on Monday.

She said after the exam started, accused Ram Singh and Mukesh sent the photos of the exam paper to two men sitting in an apartment in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area through WhatsApp who then forwarded it to some other people in Sikar.

"The men (in Sikar) forwarded the answer key to the two men in Chitrakoot who then forwarded it Mukesh. Mukesh then forwarded it to Singh. Singh helped Dineshwari solve the paper with the help of the answer key," she said.

The officer said Dineshwari's uncle was present outside the exam centre with Rs. 10 lakh in cash which was supposed to be given to the accused who were helping the candidate.

Apart from them, the owner of an e-mitra centre Anil and the owner of a coaching cntre in Alwar's Bansur were also arrested, the DCP said.

Anil had mediated between the candidate, her uncle and the accused who facilitated in cheating.

"The deal was finalised for 30 lakh of which 10 lakh was to be given soon after the exam is over," she said.

Tomar said the hunt is on for those who prepared the answer key in Sikar. 

