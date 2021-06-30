CBSE Affiliation 2022: Last date for schools to register today, direct link here

Central Board of Secondary Education will close down the registration process for CBSE Affiliation 2021 on June 30, 2021. Schools who want to apply for CBSE affiliation can apply online through CBSE Affiliation System under SARAS (School Affiliation Re-engineered Automation System) on saras.cbse.gov.in.

The registration process for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation and extension of affiliation was started on March 16 and schools can apply after June 30 with additional fees. The last date to register was extended by the Competent Authority of the Board after due consideration and reviewing the current COVID19 situation.

All the schools who want to apply for the affiliation will have to meet the requirements set by the Board of land, recognition letter, NOC, Society/ Trust, Affidavit, Infrastructure and Facilities, Adequacy of teaching staff, salary and allowances, service conditions, essential safety certificates, school managing committee, enrolment of students, EPF scheme, reserve funds, balance sheet, franchisee schools and also school website.

The new affiliation system of the Board came into effect on March 1, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021, which has been extended keeping the pandemic under consideration.