Home / Education / News / CBSE Affiliation 2022 registration date extended, check schedule, details here
news

CBSE Affiliation 2022 registration date extended, check schedule, details here

CBSE Affiliation 2020 registration date has been extended. Schools can check the complete revised dates through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:40 AM IST
CBSE Affiliation 2022 registration date extended, check schedule, details here

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date for CBSE Affiliation 2022-23 session under its newly ungraded School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System, SARAS. The board has issued revised dates for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation, an extension of affiliation, and all other categories. The official notice can be checked by all the schools through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The Competent Authority of the Board has extended the first window period of online application for Fresh Affiliation, Up-gradation of Affiliation, and Extension of Affiliation till June 30, 2021, after reviewing the COVID19 situation in the country. The complete revised timetable is given below.

Complete Schedule

Category of AffiliationRevised Dates 
Fresh Affiliation (Including Switch Over and Middle School syllabus) 

March 16 to June 30, 2021 

September 1 to October 31, 2021

Upgradation of Affiliation 

March 16 to June 30, 2021

September 1 to October 31, 2021

Extension of AffiliationMarch 16 to June 30, 2021 (After June 30 can apply with additional fee)
All other categories March 16 to throughout the year 

The new affiliation system of the Board came into effect from March 1, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021, which has been extended keeping the pandemic under consideration.

Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the registration date for CBSE Affiliation 2022-23 session under its newly ungraded School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System, SARAS. The board has issued revised dates for fresh affiliation, up-gradation of affiliation, an extension of affiliation, and all other categories. The official notice can be checked by all the schools through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The Competent Authority of the Board has extended the first window period of online application for Fresh Affiliation, Up-gradation of Affiliation, and Extension of Affiliation till June 30, 2021, after reviewing the COVID19 situation in the country. The complete revised timetable is given below.

Complete Schedule

Category of AffiliationRevised Dates 
Fresh Affiliation (Including Switch Over and Middle School syllabus) 

March 16 to June 30, 2021 

September 1 to October 31, 2021

Upgradation of Affiliation 

March 16 to June 30, 2021

September 1 to October 31, 2021

Extension of AffiliationMarch 16 to June 30, 2021 (After June 30 can apply with additional fee)
All other categories March 16 to throughout the year 

The new affiliation system of the Board came into effect from March 1, 2021. Earlier the last date to register for CBSE affiliation was till April 30, 2021, which has been extended keeping the pandemic under consideration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse boards cbse schools cbse affiliation
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP