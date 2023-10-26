CBSE Class 9, 11 registration data submission date extended, notice here

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has again extended the registration data submission date. The last date to submit has been extended till November 10, 2023. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The last date has been extended after considering various representations CBSE received from schools to extend the dates. As per the official notice, the last date to submit the fees is till November 10, 2023. With late fees the window will open on November 11 to November 18, 2023.

Earlier the last date to submit the details was till October 25, 2023.

Class 9, 11 students will have to be filled in the OASIS platform. But before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the data on the OASIS and HPE portal.

The Board will not entertain any subject change in the submitted LOC to ensure timely preparation of the examinations. Once the details is filled, no window for correction in the uploaded data will be made available. Uploading of correct data is the responsibility of the school concerned. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

