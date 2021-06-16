Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / CBSE collaborates with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’
news

CBSE collaborates with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’

CBSE in association with AICTE jointly launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
CBSE collaborates with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with AICTE to launch ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’. The jointly launched programme is to motivate, train and engage school students and teachers in various initiatives for skill enhancement currently being organized by AICTE for its Engineering and Technology students and faculty.

Under the newly launched programme, the teachers from affiliated schools shall be trained on the following modules including- Design Thinking & Innovation, Idea generation & Ideal hand-holding, Intellectual Property Rights, Product / Prototype development and Finance, Sales and HR.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE, informed about the collaborative approach and partnership with AICTE for training program under the ATAL academy and teachers training in new areas AI, Blockchain, coding, cybersecurity. He said students need enabling environment in schools to undertake innovative tasks and to ideate. What is required is to mentor these students and align education with the goals of NEP 2020.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, expressed hope in the students as they learn to observe their surroundings and encouraged to innovate in schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse aicte education
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP