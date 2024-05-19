CBSE Results: Tripura asks teachers to conduct special classes for Vidyajyoti students who failed to qualify

With the poor performance of a total of 125 Tripura schools under the Vidyajyoti scheme in Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) conducted board examinations, the Education Department asked the teachers to conduct special classes for the students who failed to qualify for their board examinations during the entire summer vacation. An official from the Education Department, on a condition of anonymity, informed that the classes would begin for the students in subjects they got compartmental results.(HT File)

The state government approved to convert a total of 100 schools to " Vidyajyoti Schools" with state-of-the-art facilities for providing quality education in 2021. All these schools were affiliated to CBSE under Mission 100. Later, more schools were brought under theVidyajyoti scheme.

As per the CBSE results, the Class 10 and Class 12 recorded 61 percent and 55 percent pass percentages this year.

Different political parties including CPI(M) and Congress criticized the BJP for the unplanned conversion of Bengali medium schools to English medium with a shortage of qualified teachers.

CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury criticized the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Education Minister Ratanlal Nath for the situation and said, " We have been saying since long about the government's unplanned decision of bringing Bengali medium schools under Vidyajyoti scheme. Actually, it was their pre-planned initiative to create such an unplanned situation. Our students organization already staged protest about the issue."

Congress spokesperson Partha Acharjee said, " We feel that the Vidyajyoti scheme is creating division among students in the society as only the students who can pay money can study in these schools. We appeal to form a panel led by educationists to discuss how the scheme can be made free for all students".

When asked, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said that he is aware of the poor performance of the students in the board examinations and would take up the matter for discussion with Education Department at the earliest.

