CBSE Teachers Award 2021: 22 Teachers & Principals to receive awards today
CBSE Teachers Award 2021: 22 Teachers & Principals to receive awards today

CBSE Teachers Award 2021 to be held today, September 21, 2021. MoS for Education will felicitate 22 teachers and principals today at 11 am. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST
CBSE office building(HT FIle)

Central Board of Secondary Education will felicitate its teachers and principals at CBSE Teachers Award 2021 on September 21, 2021. The award will be felicitated by Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi at 11 am on September 21. This year a total of 22 Principals and Teachers will receive the awards. 

The Minister of State for Education will be the Chief Guest of the event and Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Anita Karwal will be the special guest at the event. 

All the teachers and principals to receive the award are from CBSE-affiliated schools. The award ceremony will be available for students, teachers, and others to watch live on the official channel of CBSE on Youtube. The link for the same is available in the tweet given below. 

Each awardee will receive a merit certificate and a cash prize of 50,000. For deciding the merit, CBSE will use the experience in the related field, age, higher qualification, and percentage in educational qualification. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of CBSE. 

cbse cbse teachers award education
