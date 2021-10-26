CBSE to train teachers on ‘hybrid learning’ to manage uncertain situations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), one of the country’s largest education boards, will train its teachers on hybrid learning in order to prepare them to manage uncertain situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the head of schools on Tuesday, October 26, the CBSE has said that though many state governments have decided to reopen schools and schools are prepared to welcome back students, many parents are reluctant to send their children to schools and prefer online education, till the situation improves.

Emphasizing the need to continue with the teaching-learning process, the CBSE has said it will impart the training on hybrid learning to two teachers from affiliated schools for a period of five days. The training will be held online from November 15 to December 4 in three batches.

The training will be given by the board in collaboration with Microsoft Education and Tech Avant-Garde, Global Training Partner of Microsoft.

“The teachers attending this program should have basic knowledge of technology. Once the teachers complete this training program successfully, they will be certified. Specialists on “Hybrid Learning” shall be available who could be consulted in the future,” the CBSE has said.

Teachers will be trained in hybrid learning education 3.0, hybrid learning concept and tool kit, implementation of hybrid learning in the live classroom, elements of hybrid learning & workflow and hybrid learning setup: hardware and software components, the CBSE has said.