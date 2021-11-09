Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBSE to use data analytics to prevent irregularities in exams

“CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country,” the board has said in a press release.
CBSE to use data analytics to prevent irregularities in exams
Published on Nov 09, 2021 04:10 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said it will use advance data analytics to detect cases/centres where there is a high probability of recourse to unfair means during examinations.

“CBSE will use advanced data analytics to detect, respond and therefore, in the long run, prevent any irregularities in academic testing across all major CBSE administered exams in the country,” the board has said in a press release.

The board has said that in order to identify suspicious data patterns at the centre and the individual test-taker level, a pilot analysis was done in the January edition of the CTET exam in collaboration with Central Square Foundation (CSF) and Playpower Labs. 

“On the basis of such analysis, CBSE aims to identify examination centres where the data indicates the existence of malpractices during the conduct of examinations.  Post this, appropriate measures can be taken by CBSE to strengthen the reliability of the examinations and to deter any such malpractices in the future,” the board says.

“This will be used to strengthen the reliability of National Achievement Survey (NAS), Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and Board examinations conducted by CBSE,” it adds.

CBSE conducts class 10, 12 annual board exams for all schools affiliated with it. It also conducts the teacher eligibility test CTET twice a year.

