CET-B.Ed exam to be held on July 6

The combined entrance test (CET) in Bihar for enrolment into B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will be held on July 6 between 11 am and 1 pm at 325 centres across 11 cities, informed state nodal officer for the CET-B.Ed Ashok Kumar Mehta on Friday.

Earlier, the CET-B.Ed scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, the nodal officer said.

The decision to this effect was taken on Friday even as Prof S P Singh, the vice chancellor (VC) of LN Mithila University (LNMU), the nodal university for CET-B.Ed, convened an online meeting with the concerned district magistrates of respective districts having examination centres. As many as nine DMs/ authorised officials took part in online meeting with LNMU VC and state nodal officer held talks with representative officials of two districts- Madhepura and Munger- to hold examination in free and fair manner.

According to the nodal officer, candidates, who had not downloaded the admit cards can do so by logging on the official website of CET-B.Ed (http://www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2022

A helpline no (07314629842) was also available for candidates in case they need any assistance.

A total of 1,91,929 candidates have registered for CET- B.Ed to be conducted by LNMU for third time in a row since 2020. The number of women candidates, who have registered stands at 97,718 followed by 94,211 male candidates.

