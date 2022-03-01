Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / CG Vyapam answer keys released for DEO and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exams
news

CG Vyapam answer keys released for DEO and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exams

CG Vyapam answer keys: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) Raipur on Monday released the model answer for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Assistant grade 3 (VDAG21) 2021 examination.
CG Vyapam answer keys:  Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the model answer from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.(vyapam.cgstate.gov.in)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

CG Vyapam answer keys Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) Raipur on Monday released the model answer for Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Assistant grade 3 (VDAG21) 2021 examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the model answer from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CG Vyapam conducted the Data Entry Operator and Assistant grade 3 (VDAG21) 2021 exam on February 6, 2022 from 9am to 12:15pm.

If candidates have any objection/s against the Model Answer, then they can raise objections by writing via post and email at egvyapam.dawaapatti2021@gmail.com.

The last date to present the objection by 5pm on March 5. While sending mail Candidates should write the name of examination in the subject of mail i.e. VDAG21. Candidates should note that separate claim to be submitted for each question to be challenged.

Steps to download Model Answer for Data Entry Operator and Assistant Grade 3 (VDAG21) exam:

1. Visit the official website of CG Vyapam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

2. On the home page click on link for Model Answer in top nav bar

RELATED STORIES

3. A page containing link for 'Model Ans of VDAG21 Eligibility Exam- 2021' will open

4. Click on the&lt;strong&gt; link&lt;/strong&gt; and Model Answer VDAG21 will open 

5. You can download and take its print out for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP