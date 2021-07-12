Colleges, universities partially reopening in Bihar today

Colleges and universities in Bihar will reopen today with 50% attendance. These educational institutions will function with 50% capacity on alternate days. In schools, classes for students of class 11 and class 12 will partially resume from today.

On the reopening of colleges, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary has tweeted that, #bihar is opening its universities, colleges and class 11th and 12th with 50% attendance on alternate days and full COVID safety protocol."

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had allowed, on July 5, reopening of colleges, universities, technical educational institutions, and government training institutes. Special arrangement will be made to vaccinate students above 18 years of age, teachers and staff, the state government had said.

In this unlock, coaching centres, and other educational institutes have not been permitted to reopen.