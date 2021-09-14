Commerce Minister applauds ‘star siblings’ for topping CA exam

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has congratulated siblings Nandini Agrawal and Sachin Agrawal for their CA exam results. The Chartered Accountants (CA) final and foundation exam results were released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday, September 13.

While Nandini Agrawal has topped the CA final exams, her brother Sachin Agrawal has secured 18th rank in the exam.

Congratulating the brother-sister duo on Twitter, the minister has said, “Congratulations to the star siblings of Morena, Madhya Pradesh! Well done Nandini Agrawal for topping the all-India CA final exam and her brother Sachin Agrawal for securing the 18th rank. Best of luck for a bright future to both of you.”

Reportedly, more than 86,000 students had appeared for the exam.

Candidates who have opted-out of the CA exam conducted in July because of COVID-19 related difficulties will not lose any opportunity, the ICAI has said. “The Examination Department vide its announcement dated June 21, 2021 had given an “Opt out option” for examinees in case examinee himself/ herself or his/ her grandparents, parents, spouse, children and siblings (residing in the same premises) were infected with COVID-19 (with carryover of fee paid and exemptions granted) to the November, 2021 examination cycle,” it had informed on September 8.

