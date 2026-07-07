More than four months after withdrawing its controversial Class 8 Social Science textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a revised edition featuring a redesigned cover that gives the Supreme Court greater visual prominence than any other national institution.

Controversy-hit NCERT Class 8 textbook returns with redesigned cover putting Supreme Court on top

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlike the earlier cover, which depicted the Supreme Court and Parliament with relatively balanced prominence alongside monuments, portraits of national leaders and symbols of modern India, the revised edition places the Supreme Court at the top of the composition, making it the dominant visual element. Parliament, meanwhile, has been shifted to the bottom of the design.

NCERT releases revised Class 8 textbook months after row over ‘corruption in judiciary’ chapter

The redesigned cover also removes portraits of several prominent personalities featured in the earlier edition, including Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Aurobindo, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Jawaharlal Nehru, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and Savitribai Phule, all of whom were arranged across a world map.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The depiction of India's architectural heritage has also changed. While the Konark Sun Temple continues to feature on the cover, the Taj Mahal has been removed. India Gate is visible in the revised artwork, and the modern skyscrapers that appeared on the earlier cover have been dropped, reducing the emphasis on contemporary urban development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The depiction of India's architectural heritage has also changed. While the Konark Sun Temple continues to feature on the cover, the Taj Mahal has been removed. India Gate is visible in the revised artwork, and the modern skyscrapers that appeared on the earlier cover have been dropped, reducing the emphasis on contemporary urban development. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Overall, the revised design foregrounds constitutional institutions, with the Supreme Court visually crowning the composition and Parliament below it, replacing the earlier edition's broader blend of freedom movement icons, modern development and cultural heritage.

Why has NCERT withdrawn class 8 social science book? Judiciary chapter row explained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The revised edition also substantially rewrites the chapter on the judiciary. It removes discussions on "corruption in the judiciary", judicial backlog and some landmark Supreme Court judgments, while expanding the discussion on the Supreme Court's constitutional role, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), tribunals and alternative dispute resolution.

NCERT has also revised the "Big Questions" section at the beginning of the chapter. Instead of asking students to consider why an independent judiciary is necessary, the revised textbook asks them to reflect on why justice is important for a "just and harmonious society."

The earlier Class 8 Social Science textbook was released in two parts — Part I in July 2025 and Part II in February 2026. The second part sparked controversy after it included a section titled ‘Corruption in the judiciary’ in a chapter discussing the judicial system. The Supreme Court subsequently took suo motu cognisance of the matter, imposed a blanket ban on the textbook and directed that its physical and digital copies be withdrawn.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NCERT's apology, seizure of 38 books: A blow-by-blow timeline of ‘judicial corruption’ chapter

NCERT later apologised for the "inappropriate content", withdrew the textbook from circulation and rewrote the chapter following the apex court's directions before releasing the revised edition.