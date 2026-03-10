In the recent development, the National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT, has withdrawn a Class 8 Social Science textbook after the Supreme Court banned the book. Why has NCERT withdrawn class 8 social science book? Judiciary chapter row explained (ANI)

The Supreme Court imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on any further publication, reprinting, or digital dissemination of NCERT's Class 8 social science book, as it contains "offending" content on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a shot and the judiciary is "bleeding".

The Social Science test book “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” Grade 8 (Part -II) which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” was banned after it was observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement have inadvertently crept into chapter.

As per the ANI report, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would constitute direct interference with the administration of justice and could result in contempt of court.

The highest court had also directed the Council to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

After the ban, NCERT requested that any individual or organisation in possession of the NCERT textbook or any material related to it return it to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS), or the Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, at the earliest possible time.

The Council has also urged that any content related to the chapter, if posted on any social media or digital platforms, be deleted at the earliest possible time. Also, whoever has purchased this textbook from anywhere is requested to return it to NCERT immediately.

NCERT has also issued a public apology which reads, "National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science text book “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” Grade 8 (Part -II) which contained Chapter IV titled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society”. The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available."