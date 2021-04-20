Coronavirus: Andhra shuts schools for classes 1 to 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ordered the closure of all schools from classes 1 to 9 including the hostels and coaching centers from April 20 across the state in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, the examinations for Class 10 and intermediate students will be held as scheduled strictly following the COVID-19 protocol.

During a high-level review meeting with officials regarding the Covid situation in the state, the Chief Minister emphasised that wearing masks should be made mandatory and a fine of ₹100 must be levied on all those violating the norms.

Further, he stressed on maintaining physical distance in cinema halls, function halls, convention centers, and hotels, where a seat must be left vacant between every two seats in theaters similarly leaving a six- feet distance between two chairs in function halls and hotels.

He also directed the officials to focus on creating more awareness about the 104 number services, like COVID-19 related queries, ensuring beds and treatment for patients and ambulance services.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to equip all the hospitals with all the necessary medical infrastructure and ensure good medical facilities, access to doctors, and proper sanitation are in place. He told the officials to see that the State share of oxygen supply from the Visakha plant is properly supplied and focus on setting up oxygen production centers if necessary.

The officials informed that the state government has agreed to supply 310 tonnes of oxygen per day. So far, there are 26,446 oxygen beds in 146 hospitals across the state, which has a requirement of 347 kiloliters of oxygen per day. Besides these, the state has a full storage capacity of 577 kiloliters of oxygen, which is enough for one and a half days for all hospitals.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to keep on tracing the primary contacts of those who have been diagnosed with Covid and also increase the testings. He also ordered the officials to use the volunteer's survey in villages and wards and test immediately if anyone is suffering from fever, or if any such symptoms appear.

Deputy CM (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, DGP Gautam Sawang, Medical Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Transport Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Health Principal Secretary M Ravichandra, Principal Secretary of School Education Buditi Rajasekhar, and other senior officials were present in the review meeting.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh s many 5,963 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday evening. taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,68,000.

27 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday evening.

With 27 death in the said period, the death toll mounts to 7,437.

As many as 2,569 more people recovered in the state in the last 24 hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,12,510 and the active cases stand at 48,053.

The state has so far conducted 1.57 crore tests including 37,765 tests in the last 24 hours.