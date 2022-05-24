CUSAT postpones all exams except final semester exam, notice here

Cochin University of Science and Technology, CUSAT has postponed all exams except the final semester examinations. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CUSAT on cusat.ac.in.

All the University examinations have been cancelled by the varsity except the final semester examinations. The examinations for all exams except for final semester have been scheduled from May 24 to May 31, 2022, which remains postponed.

The <strong>official notice</strong> reads, “It is hereby notified that all University Examinations except the final semester examinations scheduled to be held from 24.05.2022 to 31.05.2022 stands postponed. The revised date of examinations will be announced later.”

Earlier, the varsity had postponed B.Tech Degree 6 semester examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. The varsity had then said that the revised date for this examination will also be released later. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUSAT.

