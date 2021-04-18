CUSAT postpones all varsity exams scheduled from April 19: ANI
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday.
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Sunday postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19, Monday. News Agency ANI informed about the postponement off all CUSAT exams starting from tomorrow through a post on its twitter handle.