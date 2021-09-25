Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Declare Vidyasagar's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day: Bengali outfit urges CM
news

Declare Vidyasagar's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day: Bengali outfit urges CM

Bangla Pokkho, an organisation that propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's birth anniversary on September 26 as Teachers' Day in the state.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Declare Vidyasagar's birth anniversary as Teacher's Day: Bengali outfit urges CM(Samir Jana/HT)

Bangla Pokkho, an organisation that propagates Bengali sub-nationalism, has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to declare social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's birth anniversary on September 26 as Teachers' Day in the state. 

The outfit claimed that the letter carried signatures of eminent Bengali personalities such as poet Joy Goswami, educationist Pabitra Sarkar, Indologist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri, singer Rupam Islam, Visva-Bharati's former vice chancellor Sabujkali Sen among others. 

"Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was the torchbearer of progressive thinking. He had founded the base of modern and contemporary education. Through his 'Barnoporichay' book, our children got to know the world," the letter drafted by Bangla Pokkho said. 

Asked about the organisation's appeal, Bhaduri said, "Vidyasagar was the pioneer who had the foresight to introduce English in the curriculum as the principal of Sanskrit College. He had made Sanskrit words more understandable to children in 'Barnaporichoy'. So undoubtedly, his birth anniversary should be observed to honour his contribution to our education system." 

RELATED STORIES

Notably, Teachers' Day is celebrated across India on September 5, the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Considering Radhakrishnan's immense contribution to the country's education system, his birth anniversary should continue to be held as Teachers' Day, Bhaduri said. "September 26 should be christened with some other name to celebrate Vidyasagar's birth anniversary," he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ishwar chandra vidyasagar mamata banerjee india teachers day
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Schools Reopening: Maharashtra to reopen schools for classes 5 to 12

Himachal Pradesh schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from Monday

Schools to reopen in entire Maharashtra from October 4

IGNOU Students Innovation Award 2021: Registration begins, here’s how to apply
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP